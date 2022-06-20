Woman killed, man hurt in Lawrence double stabbing

Jun. 20—LAWRENCE — A 30-year-old woman was killed overnight in a double stabbing in an apartment building on Diamond Street, authorities confirmed Monday.

First responders arrived at 12 Diamond St. at 3:04 a.m. after receiving a 911 call requesting medical assistance, according to information released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Police Chief Roy Vasque on Monday afternoon.

"Responding officers found a 30-year-old female deceased from apparent multiple stab wounds," according to a statement. "A 39-year-old male was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with apparent stab wounds. He remains hospitalized."

The matter remained under investigation Monday by the Essex District Attorney's Office, a state police detective unit and Lawrence police.

The incident occurred at 12 Diamond St., an apartment building between Andover and Beacon streets in South Lawrence.

Investigators said they do not believe "there is a threat to the general public."

