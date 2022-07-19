Woman killed, man injured in Dover shooting, deputies say

DOVER — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Monday that left a woman dead and injured.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a shooting call on the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road and found a woman dead and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was in stable condition Tuesday and cooperating with detectives who were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the man and woman. The agency typically withholds the names of suspected crime victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.