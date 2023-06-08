Woman killed and man injured in early morning shooting, Lexington County deputies say

A woman was killed and a man was injured Thursday in an early morning shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the Leesville area, between Interstate 20 and U.S. 178.

The woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

EMS took the man to an area hospital where he continues to receive treatment, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on the man’s condition was not available.

The shooting was not a murder-attempted suicide, but did involve people who were connected, the sheriff’s department said. Information about their connection was not available.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported, and the sheriff’s department said deputies are following leads in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.