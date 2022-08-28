Woman killed, man injured in saloon shooting

Aug. 27—A woman was shot dead and a man is in critical condition following an altercation early Saturday morning in Martin City.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the suspected shooter, Del Orrin Crawford, 40, was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the county detention center under pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

Information from the Sheriff's Office indicates the incident happened outside of the South Fork Saloon at about 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived they learned that a man and woman had been shot during a reported verbal dispute with the alleged gunman.

The male victim was flown by ALERT to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, where he remained in serious condition Saturday morning. The female victim died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Names of those involved will be released at a later time, the Sheriff's Office stated.