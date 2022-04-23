Woman killed, man injured in shooting near I-17, Cactus Road in Phoenix

A woman died and a man was injured Friday evening following a shooting reported near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police identified the woman as Nissa Thomas, 35.

Police were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to the location, where they found Thomas and a 31-year-old man whose identity was not released, both with gunshot wounds, according to the police department.

Thomas and the man were taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. The man is expected to survive, police said.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation, Phoenix police said.

According to Silent Witness, Thomas and the other victim engaged in a confrontation with two suspects, one of whom is believed to have shot both victims before fleeing the scene.

Silent Witness described both suspects as Black men in their 20s, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. One of them is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. The other suspect could be wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants with a white stripe.

The police department asked anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

