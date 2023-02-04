Woman killed, man injured by unknown hit-and-run driver, Dallas police say

A woman was killed and a man hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said the man was pushing the woman in a wheelchair and attempted to cross the street in the 3000 block of Holmes Street. A white Suburban hit both of them and left the scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where the woman died from her injuries, police said. The man is in stable condition.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is still unknown.