Woman killed, man in jail following shooting in Merced County
The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released new information about a shooting that left a woman dead.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released new information about a shooting that left a woman dead.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.
The Jordan brand is carrying Nike into the future as it continues to court sneakerheads.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life' — stock up!
How voters view the president's stewardship of the economy remains an immediate challenge to Joe Biden's effort to secure a second term.
The classic survival horror series Alone in the Dark recently announced a reboot set to release in October, but it just got delayed to January. This delay isn’t for the usual reasons. The game doesn’t need more polish or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of finding an audience in the bustling gaming month of October, given the flood of titles coming next month.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Visa CEO Ryan McInerney told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Tech Conference the company has seen modest improvements in consumer spending in the US and internationally.
As a result, Silicon Valley’s mojo is back. On the other side of the country, in Washington, D.C., an equally momentous sea change is taking place: The AI industry’s weightiest players are taking a public policy approach almost as unexpected as the technology itself. As someone who has worked on numerous public policy efforts straddling technology and the public sector, I have seen firsthand just how difficult it is to get the private sector to agree among itself, let alone with the government.
If you're on a tight budget, these bags and wallets are worth it. Prices range from $24 to $173 with one bag that's over $400 off.
Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app. The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates including weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders. The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May.
It's nearly 30% off!
Hurry, this deal won't last.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
This epic laptop deal is one of the best we've seen in years. The 2022-released touchscreen laptop was originally $959!