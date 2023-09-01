Woman killed, man seriously injured in Citrus Heights shooting. Suspect in custody, police say

A woman is dead and a man was seriously injured following a shooting in a Citrus Heights apartment Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 7100 block of Mary Ann Way at 7:15 p.m., the Citrus Heights Police Department said Friday.

“One witness reported two subjects inside the residence suffered gunshot wounds,” the Police Department said in a news release.

Police found a man and woman inside the residence, both of whom were injured. Officers and paramedics performed medical aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody and “there are no additional threats of danger to the community,” the Police Department said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined the event was the result of a dispute between two people who were known to each other, police said.

The identity of the woman will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notification of family.