Woman killed when man shoots into a Columbia apartment through a window, sheriff says

Nearly six months after a woman was shot and killed in a Columbia apartment, an arrest was made and a man was charged with murder and other crimes, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday night.

Carlos Renard Dates, 34, was arrested without incident at his Lexington County home Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Dates was charged with murder for the killing of 27-year-old Sidney Williams, according to the release. Dates was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, in addition to possession of a weapon during violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and sale/delivery of stolen pistol, jail records show.

On Oct. 21, 2022, at about 9 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 3400 block of Kay Street, the sheriff’s department said. That’s by Broad River Road, near the intersection with St. Andrews Road and Exit 106 on Interstate 26.

When they arrived, deputies entered an apartment where they found Williams, who had been shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.

EMS arrived and said Williams died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said that there were also two men in the apartment at the time of the shooting who were not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

At the time of the shooting, deputies found damage to the walls of the apartment, as if the gunman was outside when pulling the trigger, according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Dates fired several shots into the apartment through a window, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument that Dates had with one of the men inside the home, according to the release. There was no word why the men argued.

Dates is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Richland County court records show. The Irmo resident’s next court appearance is set for May 26, according to court records.

Dates has been arrested multiple times on several different charges in the past decade, court records show. He has pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2012 and again in 2019, according to Richland County court records.

Since 2007, Dates has also pleaded guilty to multiple robbery charges and a drug possession charge in Lexington County, court records show.