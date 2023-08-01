Woman killed, man shot in 2 incidents in Fresno. Crime scenes may be connected, police say

A 75-year-old woman was killed and at least four others were injured in a multiple vehicle collision Monday evening that police believe was possibly related to a shooting at West Shaw and North Brawley avenues moments before..

The collision and the shooting sent police, fire, and other emergency vehicles to both the shooting scene on Shaw and the collision scene, at Brawley and Weber avenues, near High Speed Rail construction. There, police and other emergency workers rendered aid to crash victims as firefighters worked to put out a fire that enveloped one vehicle.

In the aftermath, Lt. Zebulon Price said detectives were tasked with sorting out complex incidents involving two crime scenes.

A person was shot at Shaw and Brawley in Fresno, California on Monday, July 31, 2023. Moments later, a crash occurred at Brawley and Weber avenues that killed a person injured others.

The chain of events began about 6:30 p.m. when officers received a report of a disturbance in the the 5400 block of North Aurora Avenue. Then, police learned there was a victim of a shooting at Brawley and Shaw. People involved in that shooting sought help from an officer at a nearby Walmart. Moments later, police learned of the traffic collision on Brawley and Weber.

Price said detectives were trying to establish that the shooting and crash were related.

At the Shaw-Brawley shooting, the victim was reported to be conscious and breathing and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Price said.

At the Brawley-Weber collision, at least four people were injured, in addition to the woman who was killed, and police were trying to determine if a shooting suspect from the scene on Shaw ran from the crash. Price said the crash occurred when two vehicles southbound on Brawley collided.

Police said Weber and Brawley would likely be shut down for a lengthy time frame.

A person was shot at Shaw and Brawley in Fresno, California on Monday, July 31, 2023. Moments later, a crash occurred at Brawley and Weber avenues that killed a person injured others.