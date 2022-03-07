Woman who killed man in wheelchair with her car left scene because ‘she was scared’

A 28-year-old Wichita woman who killed a man in a wheelchair with her car last summer told a Wichita police detective that she left the scene of the collision because she was scared.

Madison A. Cox, in a police interview that took place after she turned herself in last month, told authorities that after she hit 62-year-old Elmer Delgado-Acereto with a silver Chevrolet Impala in the 5400 block of East Kellogg Drive early on June 20, 2021, she stopped to check on him and then pulled her car into a parking lot around the corner.

“When she got back over to the man lying in the street, other people had also stopped,” Wichita police Detective Terry Nelson Jr. wrote in an affidavit that summarized Cox’s interview.

“She stated she got scared and ran back to her vehicle and left to head back to her apartment.”

Cox’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday afternoon.

But Cox told the detective that she drove to her father’s Derby-area home instead of going to her apartment and left the car in the driveway.

She didn’t drive it after that, according to the affidavit.

Cox turned herself into police months after the deadly collision, on Feb. 8, because the wreck had “been bothering her,” the detective wrote in the affidavit. She told the detective she had gone to Kwik Shop at Kellogg and Oliver to buy a soda that morning but headed back to her apartment because the gas station was closed.

She hit Delgado-Acereto shortly before 2:30 a.m. while he was in the curb lane of Kellogg, near Edgemoor.

According to Cox’s account, he “came out in front of her vehicle” as she was driving. She told the detective she “was not under the influence” of drugs or alcohol at the time of the wreck or her confession, the affidavit says.

A passerby saw Delgado-Acereto lying injured in the street and called 911. He died at Wesley Medical Center several hours later, according to his autopsy report.

Prosecutors on Feb. 22 charged Cox with failing to stop at a traffic accident where she “knew or reasonably should have known that the accident resulted in injury or death,” court records show. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Feb. 8 and is currently free on bond.