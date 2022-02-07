Woman killed, man wounded in Bronx driveby shooting

A drive-by shooter killed a woman and wounded a man on a Bronx street Monday afternoon, police said.

The woman, 39, was shot in the head, and a man, 32, was struck in the back about 4:10 p.m. on E. 137th St. by Bruckner Blvd. in Mott Haven.

Medics took both to Lincoln Hospital, but the woman couldn’t be saved. It wasn’t clear if she was the shooter’s intended target, police said.

Cops were looking for a white BMW that fled the scene, police sources said.