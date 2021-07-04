Woman killed in McKeesport wreck Saturday afternoon

Jul. 4—Allegheny County Police are investigation a car crash Saturday afternoon in McKeesport in which an unidentified woman was killed.

County police were notified about 4:15 p.m. that a vehicle crashed in the 500 block of Pirl Street and went over the hillside. The victim, a passenger, was thrown from the car. She was dead at the scene.

The county police Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.

A news release on the incident did not mention the driver.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

