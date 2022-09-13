Woman killed in Merced collision with PG&E vehicle identified. Police continue investigation

A woman killed in a collision involving a PG&E truck in Merced has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as 75-year-old Maria Zaragoza of Planada, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to police, the woman was a passenger in a Scion xB.

Officers responded about 6:02 a.m. Thursday to East Childs Avenue and Kibby Road for a two-vehicle collision involving the Scion and a Dodge Ram PG&E vehicle, according to Merced police Sgt. Nathan McKinnon.

Police said 35-year-old Aaron Buenrostro of Manteca was driving the truck east along East Childs. The Scion, driven by 67-year-old Fedelina Gonzalez of Planada, was going west. Authorities said Buenrostro was trying to turn left onto Kibby when the right front of the Dodge collided with the left front of the Scion.

Police said Buenrostro was driving to a PG&E facility near the intersection.

The impact caused severe damage to the front of the Scion, according to McKinnon. Emergency medical services personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all three occupants were wearing seat belts. Police said the posted speed limit along that section of road is 55 mph.

“It was a relatively high-speed impact,” McKinnon said.

Authorities said Gonzalez was flown to an area hospital for treatment of significant injuries and Buenrostro was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did not report any serious injuries.

According to McKinnon, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

McKinnon advises motorists to always pay attention to traffic and be prepared for vehicles turning or entering the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer McKeeman at 209-388-7752.