Woman killed in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting on Madison Avenue in Midtown early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.

Reports say a woman was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

