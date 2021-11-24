Woman killed in Milford Mill as Baltimore County sets yearly record for homicides

An 28-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in Milford Mill, leading to a suspect pursuit that shut down the light rail, as Baltimore County set a record for homicides in a year.

Police identified the victim as Wayniqua Johnson, and said she was shot around 5:10 p.m. in the unit block of Stockmill Road, where she lived. Patrol officers tracked a suspect, 18-year-old Shaheem Muse, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and victim had recently been in a relationship.

With the fatal shooting, the county has seen 50 people killed this year, a rise of 69 percent over the same time last year and exceeding the number of people killed in 2019, which was the previous high. Non-fatal shootings are also up 20 percent.

Police say the majority of cases are mental health-related or resulted from a domestic dispute.

The year has been marked by two mass shootings: In March, Joshua Green, 27, killed his parents, Douglas and Olivia Green, in their Baldwin home before fatally shooting two more people, Alpha Smith and Silvesta Daye Jr., at a Royal Farms in Essex. Police said Green then killed himself in an apartment parking lot.

About a month later, Everton Brown, 56, set his Woodlawn home on fire and killed three of his neighbors before police fatally shot him. Everton suffered from delusional thinking, 911 call records show, and believed the government was conspiring against him.

In recent years, the number of killings has hovered between two- and three-dozen victims annually, as Baltimore City has regularly experienced more than 300 people killed. Across the country, 2020 saw the largest year-over-year increase in homicides.

