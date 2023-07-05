Woman killed Monday on West Market Street in Akron identified

The victim of a Monday afternoon homicide in the 2200 block of West Market Street has been identified as 34-year-old Ernestine Stallings, of Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's office.

Officers responded to calls about a female who had been shot and found someone rendering first aid to the woman when they arrived, police said. EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. People may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

They can also download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or by accessing the link on its website www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ernestine Stallings identified as homicide victim in Akron shooting