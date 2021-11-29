Woman killed when neighbor plows truck into party he wasn’t invited to, OK cops say

After being kicked out of a party he wasn’t invited to, an Oklahoma man rammed his truck into a crowd of guests who were gathered outside, killing one and injuring two others, police told news outlets.

Clinton Cottom was already intoxicated when he showed up to his neighbor’s Bedlam party on Saturday, Nov. 27, celebrating the long-standing football rivalry game between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office told KWTV.

Not only was Cottom uninvited to the home in Claremore, but the 35-year-old also began making unwelcome sexual advances toward women at the party, the sheriff’s office told KTUL.

Eventually, Cottom was kicked out, and partygoers had to physically prevent him from coming back inside, the outlet reported.

Cottom climbed into his Ford F-250 pickup and drove home, KJRH reported. But it wasn’t long before he returned, speeding down the driveway toward guests gathered outside, the station reported.

Guests ran for cover as Cottom slammed into vehicles parked in front of the garage, pinning one man between two of them, fracturing his pelvis. A second person was also injured in the mayhem.

Cottom went airborne after driving over another vehicle like a ramp, causing it to flip on its side and land on a woman, crushing her to death, according to KJRH.

Witnesses at the scene used a tractor to lift the vehicle off the woman, but she was already dead, the sheriff’s office told KTUL. The man with the fractured pelvis was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Cottom was arrested on charges including first-degree murder, sexual assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, the outlet reported.

The town of Claremore, population roughly 19,000, is about 20 miles northeast of Tulsa.

