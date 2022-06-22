Woman killed in north Modesto. Suspect barricaded inside San Jose home after chase

A 29-year-old woman was shot to death in north Modesto on Tuesday night and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a San Jose home after fleeing from the police.

The woman was killed in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive, northeast of Union and McHenry avenues at about 9:20 p.m.

According to Modesto Police, the suspect in her shooting is also believed to have killed a person in San Jose just a few hours prior, around 7 p.m.

The suspect fled Modesto and went back to the Bay Area, where he was located by the California Highway Patrol. A pursuit ensued, which ended with the suspect running from the vehicle. He barricaded himself inside a home in San Jose, where he currently remains, according to Modesto Police.

