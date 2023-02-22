Woman killed in North Raleigh wreck after collision with stolen car

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a car accident Wednesday after colliding with an 18-year-old driving a stolen vehicle, Raleigh police said.

Police said Margaret Glenn Malone died after a wreck on Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, near the intersection of Hunting Ridge Road.

Malone was driving northbound on Falls of Neuse Road in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, police said in a news release. Jakhi Karon Cox, 18, was driving southbound in a 2007 Honda Accord with a young passenger.

Malone was turning left in front of Cox’s Honda when the vehicles collided, police said.

Malone’s car “spun around” and started moving southbound. It hit a curb and stopped after leaving the roadway. Cox’s Hundai also spun around and ultimately landed on a sidewalk.

Following the collision, Cox left the scene, but officers caught him nearby and took him to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The passenger in his car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the Honda driven by Cox was reported stolen.

Cox has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon, police said in a news release.