Woman killed in a north side shooting Sunday, continuing streak of fatal domestic violence

For the seventh time in little more than three weeks, Milwaukee police reported another woman was killed in a domestic violence-related shooting Sunday.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 5700 block of North 38th Street on the city’s north side, where a 51-year-old woman was found with fatal gunshot injuries.

A suspect is in custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The victim has not yet been identified publicly.

The shooting comes after six women of color were also killed under domestic violence-related circumstances between July 8 and 20 in Milwaukee County. Three men have since been charged in those incidents, and all were legally barred from possessing a gun and had other pending court cases.

Those victims have been identified as Cynthia Walker, O'keyin Riles and her daughter La'Dasia Porter, Ninoshka Maestre Lozada, Alwiya Mohamed and Ladda Donsanouphith.

Carmen Pitre, the president and CEO of the Sojourner Family Peace Center, which assists families dealing with domestic violence, said the last month “has been like nothing I have seen professionally.”

She said too many victims appear to have been isolated and violence prevention workers must find more ways to intervene.

“There’s not a lot of connectivity between victims and resources,” she said. “We have to do more to get people connected.

“I’m concerned about the number of homicides, but that is a tip of an iceberg. There’s a bigger piece of near-fatal instances that I am extremely worried about.”

Using a broader definition of domestic violence than law enforcement, Pitre said Sojourner has tracked 30 cases of fatal domestic violence in the county so far this year, compared to 40 in all of 2021 and 52 in 2020.

Sojourner announced that on Tuesday it will release a five-year report on the county’s Domestic Violence High Risk Team, which includes members of Sojourner, Milwaukee police, the district attorney’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The team, which Pitre called effective but underfunded, took on more than 3,100 cases in the last five years and just one resulted in a fatality.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Milwaukee Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is holding a special meeting to discuss the recent surge in domestic violence and possible solutions. Details on attending the virtual meeting can be found here.

"We ask everyone to pay attention to our loved ones and encourage them to seek support at the earliest signs of mistreatment, regardless of the status of that relationship," the commission said in a statement last week. "We also know the importance of urging our community to assist those engaging in harmful behavior to seek assistance and resources to change their behavior and actions. We are all violence prevention and must act accordingly."

Where to find help

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

