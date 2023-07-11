Woman killed in North Texas road rage shooting on East Loop 820, police say

A woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday night in North Texas, according to Hurst police.

Hurst police officers were dispatched at 9:18 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard, police said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman’s husband was at the scene and told police that the couple were driving in a Kia minivan, northbound on East Loop 820, when they were involved in a road rage incident with another car.

Someone in the other vehicle fired several shots at them, hitting the woman, her husband told police. She was taken by Hurst Fire Department medics to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case. The suspect vehicle investigators are looking for was described as a small, dark-colored older model car, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179.

There was at least one other shooting in the past 24 hours in Tarrant County that police say was motivated by road rage. Fort Worth police said a man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday along Interstate 35W.