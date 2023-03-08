A woman was killed and now her husband is charged with murder, SC cops say

Nodar Chernishev/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Noah Feit
·1 min read

A woman was killed and her husband was charged with murder, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Ruth Ann Whitaker, a 70-year-old Aiken resident, was fatally shot Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1404 Woodbine Rd., according to the department of public safety. That’s in Aiken, near the intersection with S.C. 478/Hitchcock Parkway.

Officers found Whitaker’s body, the department of public safety said. She had been shot and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

No other injuries were reported.

Richard Whitaker, 70, was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting, the department of public safety said Wednesday. Richard and Ruth Whitaker were married, department spokeswoman Kristin Hontz told The State.

In addition to murder, Richard Whitaker was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the department of public safety.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

No bond has been set for Richard Whitaker, who is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center, jail records show.

Despite the arrest, the shooting continues to be investigated by the department of public safety.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime,” the department of public safety said.

Recommended Stories

  • 15-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed teen, wounded child

    Trevion Spraggs, 17, was hospitalized for two weeks before being pronounced dead on March 3. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Endeavor Invests in Nonfiction Label Asylum Entertainment Group

    Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of WME, UFC and IMG, has made a strategic investment in nonscripted production company Asylum Entertainment Group. With the investment, Asylum, which has a portfolio including The Content Group, Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, Breaklight Pictures and Audity, will become part of Endeavor’s nonscripted content division. Rebecca Sanhueza, Endeavor’s […]

  • Endeavor Quietly Invested in Elon Musk’s Twitter Earlier This Year

    Endeavor, the owner of WME and UFC, invested in Twitter earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter confirms to The Hollywood Reporter. The investment would be one of the first since Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired the company late last year. After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, his family office is said to […]

  • Zimbabwe's tobacco crop grows, despite high fertilizer costs

    Zimbabwe, Africa's largest tobacco producer, opened its tobacco-selling season Wednesday, with a speech by the vice president and eager international buyers. Zimbabwe expects to harvest 230 million kilograms (254,000 tons) of the golden leaf this season, up from 212 million kilograms (234,000 tons) last year, officials said at the official opening. The southern African country now wants to make its tobacco industry more lucrative by manufacturing more cigarettes at home and limiting foreign funding of farmers.

  • Memphis to release more video, audio in beating death of Tyre Nichols

    Memphis was expected on Wednesday to release more than 20 hours of additional video and audio footage related to the killing of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was beaten by police officers during a traffic stop in January. The city will make the material public sometime in the afternoon on its Vimeo page, Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink told a city council committee on Tuesday. Four shorter videos previously released by the city did not reveal what led to the Jan. 7 traffic stop or shed light on what pandemics who responded to the incident were told by officers at the scene.

  • Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review

    The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest. The review was requested by the city's mayor and police chief, the department said. In a separate effort, it will examine the use of specialized units around the country and produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors on their use, according to the announcement.

  • 2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 rescued alive and back in US

    Two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, while the other two were rescued alive, officials announced Tuesday. The survivors -- Eric James Williams and Latavia "Tay" McGee -- have returned to the U.S., their families said. The four Americans -- Williams, McGee, Zindell Brown and McGee's cousin Shaeed Woodard -- arrived Friday morning in Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas.

  • Gang Members Hold Positions at ‘Highest Levels’ of LA Sheriff’s Department, Investigation Reveals

    The former sheriff “tolerated, if not rewarded” deputy gangs, according to the report

  • Fox News Cites Newly Discovered Maria Bartiromo Emails In Defense Of Dominion Lawsuit; Judge Indicates Jurors Won’t Be Selected Based On Who They Voted For In 2020

    Fox News is citing newly found emails from Maria Bartiromo’s personal account that they intend to use in their defense of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit. In one email exchange, Tony Fratto, who in November, 2020 was acting as a spokesman for Dominion, wrote to Bartiromo after watching an interview with Sidney Powell, the attorney […]

  • Details of life of Tymofiy Shadura, who was shot by Russians on video, come to light

    Details have emerged about Ukrainian soldier Tymofiy Shadura, who was short by Russian soldiers while an unarmed prisoner, and a video of his murder posted on social media.

  • State trooper hit, several people charged after large fight at Rivers Casino

    Several people are facing charges following a large fight at Rivers Casino early Monday morning.

  • Tunnel collapse kills man digging for copper wire along river, Oklahoma cops say

    He was found buried under nearly 10 feet of sand after his girlfriend called for help, police said.

  • Queens duo charged with hate crimes for punching, kicking Asian mom and son in their heads

    Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected anti-Asian attack in Queens, New York. The two alleged suspects, Natalie Plaza, 18, and Elijah Fernandez, 21, were arrested on hate crime and assault charges on Monday night, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). On Thursday, Plaza, Fernandez and another male suspect, who is still at large, allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at Cecille Lai, a 44-year-old Filipino woman, and Kyle, her 23-year-old son, from a white Acura SUV just after 2:30 p.m. near Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

  • Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes

    Next month’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate, whose attorneys say gouged out both of his eyes — each a separate incident — because of severe mental illness, was delayed by a judge on Tuesday. State District Judge Jim Fallon on Tuesday issued an order withdrawing the execution date. Fallon’s decision came after Thomas’ lawyers had requested additional time to prepare for a court hearing to review his competency.

  • Cincinnati man indicted for abducting, raping several women multiple times in one week

    A man reportedly forced women into vehicles and raped two of them three times in total in one week.

  • Dramatic Details Emerge on Rescue of Americans Kidnapped in Mexico

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookTwo of the four Americans who were kidnapped after driving across the border into Northeastern Mexico were rescued from a rural house on Tuesday after being bound, shot in the leg, and transferred from place to place to “create confusion,” according to local reports and official accounts.Latavia “Tay” McGee, 33, a Myrtle Beach resident and mother of six, reportedly traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros, in Tamaulipas State, for a t

  • 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 survivors have returned to the US; victims identified: Updates

    Two of four Americans missing since their abduction after crossing the border into Mexico have been found dead; two others are alive. Updates.

  • Black men targeted by police, citizens in a panicked Virginia town as intruder assaults fifth woman

    The investigative team is running out of leads. After a fifth rape occurs, they call a psychic who’s never worked with law enforcement.

  • Alex Murdaugh Has Shaved Head In New Mugshot Following His Double-Murder Sentencing

    Fresh off his sentencing of life in prison without parole on Friday for the fatal shootings of his wife and youngest son, Alex Murdaugh was seen with a newly shaved head in a mugshot taken just hours later. Sources told TMZ that the new look was likely not the choice of the disgraced South Carolina attorney, as it would be standard operating practice to shave his head after he was taken from the court in handcuffs. RELATED: What Happened To Alex Murdaugh? Everything You Need To Know About Disgra

  • FBI investigating "suspicious" death of woman on Carnival cruise ship

    On Feb. 27, Carnival's Sunshine crew members and medical staff responded immediately to an unresponsive female passenger, the FBI said.