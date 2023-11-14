A woman was killed and now her son is charged with murder, Columbia police say

Two months after a woman’s body was found in her home, her adult son was charged with murder, the Columbia Police Department said.

Michael Ray Joyner, 24, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, police said in a news release.

The body of his mother, 66-year-old Mary Wilson, was found on Sept. 14, according to the release.

A male acquaintance made the discovery during a welfare check at Wilson’s home in the 300 block of Byron Road and immediately called law enforcement, police said. Her home is near Exit 9 on Interstate 77, which is the junction with Garners Ferry Road.

What was originally called a suspicious death soon became a homicide investigation after the Richland County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed that Wilson died from blunt force trauma to her body, according to police.

Information about how Joyner was identified as his mother’s killer was not available, but police said they believe the mother and son argued before her death.

No bond was set for Joyner, who is also being held for a probation violation in Richland County, jail records show.

Since 2020, Joyner has pleaded guilty or been convicted of three assault & battery charges, Richland County court records show.