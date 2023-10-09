Woman killed in officer-involved shooting after pointing gun at EMTs, police in Montco: officials

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. - An officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County resulted in the death of a 69-year-old woman who officials say pointed a firearm at EMTs and then police.

Police in Upper Moreland Township and EMTs were called to the 100 block of Evans Avenue, in Willow Grove, Sunday evening, around 5 p.m. The woman was reportedly outside a residence waving a gun around.

Montgomery County officials said the woman pointed the gun at EMTs when they arrived. Police called on her to drop the weapon. She refused and turned it on police officers on the scene.

At that time, she was shot by an officer, authorities said.

She was treated at the scene, then taken to Abington Hospital, where she died.

No details were released regarding the woman’s identity or the officer’s identity.

Montgomery County detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact them at 610-278-3368.