Woman killed, man in jail following shooting in Merced County
The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect accused of shooting a woman to death in Merced.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect accused of shooting a woman to death in Merced.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little homes are big-time popular!
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
The $205 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
The madcap Pizza Tower is part Wario Land, part Sonic the Hedgehog and one of the best 2D platformers I've played in years.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Cupra DarkRebel is a wild electric shooting brake concept with basically no substance behind it.
Target, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, and Home Depot are among the retailers open and looking to bolster business this Labor Day weekend.
The latest concept design makes its debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show.
The cheapest Murano will now cost $39,255.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best Labor Day tech sales we can find, Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review, Facebook may offer paid ad-free plans in Europe.
Anchor, a Nigerian banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider, has raised $2.4 million in seed investment. Justin Kan’s Goat Capital led the financing round which also welcomed participation from FoundersX, Rebel Fund and some existing investors, including Y Combinator and Byld Ventures. Anchor is one of a few BaaS providers in the Nigerian market; it competes in a crowded fintech space that includes JUMO, Maplerad, OnePipe and Bloc.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
Upgrade your fall wardrobe for way less!
Bag up the savings, like a roomy satchel for $91 (down from $378!) and so much more.
You can snag a top-rated Allswell queen for just $184 right now!
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”