Woman killed in one of Kansas City’s 1st homicides of 2023 was mother to 5 children

The first fatal shooting of 2023 in Kansas City claimed the life of a mother of five.

Police on Tuesday identified the victims in Sunday’s double homicide as Tanisha Williams, 35, and Charles Martin, 46. No arrests have been made in their killings, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Now, loved ones of Williams are asking for financial help burying her.

Williams, they said in a GoFundMe online fundraiser, has five children ranging in age from 3 to 20.

“She was unfortunately the victim of a homicide in front of her young children,” they wrote. “Tanisha loved her children and all of her family. With all her heart.”

Police were initially called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street, where they found a man and a woman unresponsive in the front yard, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the KCPD, said at the time.

Martin, the man, was declared dead at the scene. Williams, who had injuries that were life-threatening, was taken to the hospital where she died Monday morning, authorities said.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to $25,000 in reward money is available in exchange for information leading to an arrest in the ongoing case.