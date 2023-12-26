Woman killed in one vehicle crash on Pleasant Valley Road in Richland County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday morning.

A news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that on Dec. 26 at 6:22 a.m., a vehicle traveling west on Pleasant Valley Road traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert and ditch embankment. The vehicle reportedly traveled across a driveway access before striking the ditch, where it come to its final rest.

The victim’s identity was revealed to be Bonnie J. Bogdan, 73, of Perrysville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mansfield Post was assisted by Mifflin and Monroe Township Fire, Richland County Coroner’s Office, and Terry’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

