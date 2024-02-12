Woman killed after opening fire inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church. What we know

A woman opened fire at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas on Sunday. She was shot and killed by off-duty officers inside the church. The unidentified woman also wore a trench coat and claimed to have explosives, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

The woman, wearing a trench coat and escorting a child, walked into Osteen's Lakewood Church in between services shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

Here's what we know:

5-year-old injured in shooting

The child, escorted by the woman, was hit by a bullet. There is no word on whether the child was shot by the woman or the officers. Houston police said the child is said to be four or five years of age and is in critical condition at Texas Children's Hospital.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to Chief Finner. That man is being treated for his injuries.

Emergency vehicles line the feeder road outside Lakewood Church during a reported active shooter event, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Houston.

What we know about the woman

The woman, between the ages of 30 and 35, entered the church at 1:53 p.m. wearing a trench coat and a backpack and carrying a long rifle, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said during a Sunday press conference after the shooting.

Police didn’t identify a motive for the woman’s shooting, and it remains unclear what the relationship is between the woman and the child she brought with her to church.

Where is Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church?

Lakewood Church is about 6 miles outside of downtown Houston in the 606,000-square-foot, 16,000-seat former sports arena for the Houston Rockets. Osteen’s popular church services bring in tens of thousands. According to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, the church is regularly attended by 45,000 people every week.

The non-denominational church streams services online and was scheduled to air its next broadcast at 7 p.m. CT., but that service was canceled, the church posted on its Facebook page.

Joel Osteen says 'evil will not prevail'

At 7:10 CT, Osteen posted a message on X, saying the church community is "grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement."

"In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and remember evil will not prevail," he wrote.

Our community is devastated by today’s events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement. May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time.



In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and… pic.twitter.com/hAzOSSX69i — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 12, 2024

'Boom, boom, boom': Church member speaks about shooting

Alan Guity, a church member, said he was waiting in the sanctuary when he heard shots fired.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom and I yelled, ‘Mom,’” he said. Guity said he and his mother later tried to calm people down after the incident.

Houston police launch investigation into shooting

Houston officers searched the backpack and the woman's vehicle and found no traces of explosives, Finner said. Officers also reported that the woman was spraying something on the floor around her before the assault.

Houston Police officers watch over displaced churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Houston, after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service.

The responding off-duty officers were a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officer and a Houston Police Department officer. Both officers were placed on administrative leave, he said. Finner didn’t speculate on why the woman entered the church.

— USA TODAY reporter Dinah Voyles Pulver and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakewood Church shooting leaves child injured, shooter dead: What we know