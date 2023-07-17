Woman killed by Orlando police ID’d while officers’ names shielded under Marsy’s Law

The name of the woman shot dead by Orlando police officers Friday has been released by the agency, while the officers who killed her will not be identified.

The woman, 32-year-old Rachael Ellis, was shot by cops after she allegedly charged at them with knives. Police arrived at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Pioneers Way around 12:03 p.m. Friday after a call from Ellis’ boyfriend who told dispatchers Ellis was holding a knife and threatening to kill herself.

After negotiating multiple times with Ellis, she confronted the officers and was killed, Deputy Chief Chad Ochiuzzo told reporters.

The names of the officers, who Ochiuzzo said were trained in crisis intervention, will not be released, with OPD citing Marsy’s Law, a victim’s rights amendment to the Florida constitution adopted by voters in 2018.

Body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released in the coming weeks while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.