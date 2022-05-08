Woman killed, others hurt when man drives into group at event, SC deputies say

A woman was killed and two other people were injured when a man drove a vehicle into a group gathering in Columbia Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Dr. Sonya Lewis was the woman who died, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said. The 56-year-old Blythewood resident died at the scene of the collision, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lewis was the spokeswoman and a member of One Common Cause Community Control Initiative, a community activist group.

“We lost our Mentor, Greatest Supporter, our (Beacon) of Light, A Fierce and Fearless Warrior and Mother to the community and not just her family,” said a post on Once Common Cause’s Facebook page. “These last couple of hours have been surreal. But we not dishonor or Forget the legacy you started.”

At about 3 p.m., deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of U.S. 321/Fairfield Road and Eisenhower Drive. That’s near Exit 70 on Interstate 20.

When they arrived, deputies learned several people had been hit by a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shots reportedly were fired when the vehicle drove away, the sheriff’s department said. No one was hit by the gunfire, according to the sheriff’s department.

The driver, later identified as 64-year-old Carl Giles, left the road and hit pedestrians who were gathered for an event, the sheriff’s department said.

Two of the people hit by the vehicle were treated at a local hospital for injuries they sustained in the collision, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on their conditions was not available.

After Giles hit the victims, he continued driving down a neighboring street, the sheriff’s department said. He was pursued by others from the gathering and ultimately was detained at the scene by deputies.

Arrest and charges in death, injuries

There was no word why authorities believe Giles hit the group, but the incident continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Story continues

Giles was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, hit and run resulting in death, hit and run resulting in great bodily injury, and hit and run resulting in minor personal injury, jail records show.

A bond hearing was set on Sunday for Giles, and the Columbia resident is scheduled to appear in court again on June 24, Richland County court records show.

Deputies said there is reason to believe that another person might have been in the vehicle with Giles at the time of the collision.

No arrests have been announced connected to the reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Lewis, also the executive director of My Sister’s Voice, a nonprofit group that supports victims of sexual and domestic violence, was memorialized on social media.

“She was just trying to celebrate the life of someone else and someone ended hers. This is unreal,” one person posted.

Another person posted “Your love, your compassion, will always be remembered.”

“I woke up this morning hoping that it wasn’t true that it was all a nightmare my heart is so heavy right now for DrSonya Davis Lewis’ family,” another person wrote.

One Common Cause asked for people to respect Lewis’ family by giving them their space.

“Yet give them all the Love and support we have,” the group said. “We will not Fail you Dr. Lewis your fire will forever burn Bright. Rest in Power.”