Woman killed in overnight crash in Lincoln County: NCSHP

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has died following a crash in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway patrol responded to U.S. 321 near Bethel Church Road (mile marker 26) around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say a 2018 Honda Civic was going south in the northbound lanes and it hit a 2018 Toyota RAV4 head-on in the right line.

The driver of the Civic, 25-year-old Liannet Russiel Urgelles, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver of the RAV4, 21-year-old Vanessa Ramos-Zuniga was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t believe impairment was a contributing factor in the crash and say no charges will be filed. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.

