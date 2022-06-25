Woman killed after overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

A woman was killed after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they responded to an assist MEDIC call around 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue, off East Sugar Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD has not released any information about what led to the shooting or if there were any suspects identified in the case.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

