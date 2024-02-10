Woman killed, part of highway closed following fiery crash in Middleborough

A woman is dead and part of a highway is shut down following a fiery two-car crash in Middleborough Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Route 28 (Wareham Street) near Cushman Street and Rocky Gutter Street around 1:30 p.m. for a head-on crash found that a delivery truck and an SUV collided and burst into flames, according to Middleborough Police.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The identity of that person is not being released at this time.

The driver of the delivery truck was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Route 28 remains closed to traffic between Cushman Street and Rocky Gutter Street pending an investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Middleborough Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

@MassStatePolice @MiddleboroughPD are currently responding to a fatal two motor vehicle crash at 397 Wareham Street in Middleboro that left a woman dead. Investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

