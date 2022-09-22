Woman killed partner and his daughter’s boyfriend dismembered body in Ohio, records show

A woman killed her partner, then the boyfriend of the victim’s daughter dismembered his body in an Ohio home, according to court records obtained by a local TV station.

The boyfriend, John Havens, went to the Middletown Division of Police lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20, requesting to speak with an officer, according to a news release from the department.

The 34-year-old man provided “detailed information about a homicide” inside a Middletown house — stating that Bonnie Vaughn shot and killed someone before he dismembered the body, police said.

“When officers pulled into the lot, Ms. Vaughn did attempt to flee,” Middletown police major Eric Crank told WLWT. “Officers used their patrol vehicles and boxed her vehicle in. She was then taken into custody without further incident.”

Inside the home, officers found blood and human remains that were dismembered in a first-floor room, according to the news release.

Vaughn, 59, admitted she killed her husband — 55-year-old Jeffrey Fellman — on Monday, Sept. 19 in the garage, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Police are still trying to confirm if the couple was married, but they acknowledged the victim and suspect were in a “domestic relationship.”

Havens told authorities that Vaughn had picked him up at his home and asked for help disposing of a body, according to court documents obtained by WKRC. When they got to the house, he said he found his girlfriend’s dead dad.

He dismembered the father’s body with a handsaw, according to WKRC.

Vaughn is charged with murder, police said, and Havens is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Vaughn is being held on a $1 million bond and Havens’ bond was set at $7,000, according to WDTN.

Officers have previously responded to “domestic disturbance” issues at the home of Vaughn and Fellman, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide is asked to call 513-425-7700.

Son kills his mother and puts her dismembered body in dumpster, California cops say

Dismembered body found during demolition of vacant home in Louisiana, officials say

Dismembered body found in bus freezer leads to man’s arrest, New Orleans police say