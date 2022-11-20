Woman killed in Peoria shooting, police say

PEORIA - A woman was killed in a shooting that took place in South Peoria on Saturday, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police officers arrived at the 2800 block of West Montana Street in response to a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress and shots fired, a police spokesperson wrote in a press release.

Police entered a house where they found a woman nonresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were employed, but the victim did not recover and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police released no other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The woman's identity and cause of death will be announced by the Peoria County Coroner. The shooting is under investigation, and police currently have no suspect information.

The police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez at (309) 494-8369 or to anonymously reach out to tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police: Woman killed in a shooting