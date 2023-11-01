Woman killed in Phoenix shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left one woman dead.

On Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m., Phoenix police responded to calls of a shooting at a neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers found an adult woman with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Brian Bower. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

Phoenix homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Bower said no suspects have been identified and that detectives were still investigating specifics about what led up to the shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish to provide an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman killed in Phoenix shooting near 75th Avenue, Indian School Road