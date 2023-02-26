Woman killed by Pickaway County deputy in Circleville hotel shooting

A woman died early Saturday after being shot by a Pickaway County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel in Circleville.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rodeway Inn, on U.S. 23. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to handle the investigation of the case.

Circleville police said the shooting resulted in a woman's death, but BCI and the Pickaway County Sheriff's office have not released any additional information. The woman's identity has not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting also remain unclear.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman fatally shot by Pickaway County deputy in Circleville hotel