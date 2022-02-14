A woman was killed, police say, at a Miami Gardens club hosting a Super Bowl concert

A woman has died after she was shot outside of a lounge in Miami Gardens, police say.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday at Studio 183, 230 NW 183rd St., according to police and fire-rescue. WSVN says the shooting happened outside of the club.

Detectives on Monday morning were still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and if the woman was targeted.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Diana Gourgue said one of the club’s security guards fired back at the shooting suspect and helped detained the person until police arrived.

The woman, who was shot multiple times, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Studio 183 on Sunday night was hosting a live performance by rapper Fredo Bang for the Super Bowl.

No other information was immediately available.