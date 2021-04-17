16-year-old shot to death in NW Harris Co.
A man has been charged in the 16-year-old's shooting death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was in a relationship with the shooter.
A high-speed crash overnight sent a car into light poles that ended up splitting the car in half.
The 22 lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will play out in a court of law. For now, the cases have been playing out in the court of public opinion. The Houston Chronicle has found that the effort to win hearts and minds of the average person has resulted in mistakes, on both sides. [more]
VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. The move has complicated talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear deal with major powers as it is a big step towards producing weapons-grade uranium. Iran had previously only reached 20% purity, and that was already a breach of the deal, which says Iran can only enrich to 3.67%.
Nick Caserio faced the Houston media for the first time since the first lawsuit against Deshaun Watson was filed last month.
Pakistan briefly blocked access to all social media on Friday after days of violent anti-French protests across the country by radical Islamists opposed to cartoons they consider blasphemous. Sites including Twitter and Facebook were blocked for four hours on orders from the country’s interior ministry, said Khurram Mehran, a spokesman for Pakistan’s media regulatory agency. The move comes as police officials prepare to clear a large demonstration in the eastern city of Lahore, and just hours after the government said the now-detained leader of the outlawed Islamist political party at the forefront of the protests had urged his supporters to stand down.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio says part of the team's prep for the draft includes evaluating scenarios where they could move up.
The NFT featured LeBron James’ reverse windmill dunk that he threw down less than a month after Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
The creature lived 300 million years ago.
The Arizona Legislature was debating one of several Republican proposals to overhaul voting when GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she'd had enough. “I don’t like to be characterized as supporting discriminatory laws!” she told Democrats, who say the legislation will hurt Latino and Native American voters. Indeed, Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote.
You may soon need a license to drive and vote in Texas but not carry a handgun in public. After years of failed attempts by gun advocates, the Texas House on Thursday gave initial approval to a bill that would drop the state's requirement that most handgun owners obtain a $40 license to carry their firearm in public, concealed or openly. Currently, Texans 21 and over with no criminal record can get a license to carry a handgun if they complete a training requirement, don't have a drug addiction, and can "exercise sound judgment with respect the proper use and storage of a handgun," the Austin American-Statesman explains. The measure would drop the license requirement, though federal background checks would remain in place for most handgun purchases, with exceptions for private and gun show sales. It passed 84-56, mainly along party lines; five Democrats voted in favor, one Republican voted against. The legislation needs another vote in the House, and it faces an uncertain future in the state Senate. The El Paso delegation led the unsuccessful opposition to the bill, HR 1927. After a gunman murdered 23 people at a Walmart in 2019, followed weeks later by the mass shooting of seven people in Midland Odessa, "there were roundtable discussions and stakeholder meetings and a lot of promises — and I was hopeful, members, even knowing the political realities, I was hopeful," said state Rep. Joe Moody (D). "I'm so tired of doing nothing," he added. "I'm so tired of catering to a very small number of very loud people whose thinking about guns is wrapped up in unfounded fears and bizarre conspiracy theories." Permitless carry has the support of the Texas Republican Party and the National Rifle Association. It is opposed by law enforcement groups, firearms trainers, and groups of clergy and veterans. At a break in the five-hour debate, a group of gun control advocates prayed and sang "Amazing Grace" in the gallery, before being escorted out by law enforcement. More stories from theweek.comThe question that will decide the Chauvin case5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan6 gorgeous homes on lakes
On a February Zoom call, a team of University of Kentucky professors held their breath alongside hundreds of their colleagues across the country, waiting to find out the results of three years of work.
Robert Hight took the provisional No. 1 spot in Funny Car qualifying Friday at Las Vegas, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.
Johnson & Johnson had reached out to rival COVID-19 vaccine makers to join in an effort to study the risks of blood clots, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. AstraZeneca, which had been buffeted by similar blood-clotting concerns for weeks, agreed, while Pfizer Inc and Moderna executive declined, saying their vaccines appeared safe, the report said. The U.S. federal health agencies had on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under the age of 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.
Rebecca Simic was hired to help take care of Winger’s infant, Bailey. They became romantically involved and she became pregnant. He proposed and converted to Christianity.
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Gold prices hit a seven-week high and global stocks scaled new records on Friday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week. MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks rose 0.42% to an all-time peak, lifted by surging European shares and lesser gains on Wall Street where both the Dow Industrial and benchmark S&P 500 posted their fourth week of successive gains.
These residents who have a connection to Afghanistan fear the removal of our troops will increase the Taliban's influence.
Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on April 17.
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio says the team is focused on the offseason program and the draft, not necessarily Deshaun Watson.
Concerned AsAm Citizens of NYC (CAAC NYC), a grassroots initiative that aims to stop the increasing hate crimes on Asian Americans, took its protests directly to the subway on Wednesday. The group held its first NYC Subway Ride Protest around 6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge subway station. Around 50 protesters took the Uptown 6 train to Grand Central Station while handing out 200 Upstander Bags containing #StopAsianHate SKYE buttons, stickers and bystander information flyers.
Former Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra has been banned from holding public office for 10 years in a unanimous vote by the country's congress after he allegedly jumped the queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Vizcarra was found guilty of influence peddling, collusion and making false declarations in relation to Peru's VIP Vaccines scandal which saw scores of ministers and public officials receive Sinopharm vaccines before they were publicly available in the country.