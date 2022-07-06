Woman killed by possible celebratory gunfire while sitting at home, Ohio officials say

An Ohio woman was sitting on her couch at home on the Fourth of July when a bullet flew in from outside and hit her in the head.

It happened just before midnight in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard in Akron, according to investigators.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries the following day, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office announced.

Officials believe the woman was likely struck by celebratory gunfire, the office told McClatchy News. Akron police found 9mm handgun casings along the shore of a nearby lake.

A bullet from that dangerous celebration may have been the one that came flying through the front window of the woman’s home, killing her.

An investigation is still underway, and the medical examiner’s office is preparing to conduct an autopsy on the victim, the office told McClatchy.

Bullets fired into the air inevitably come crashing back down to earth, sometimes as far as a mile from where they were shot, and they still pack a lot of punch when they land, according to the Baylor College of Medicine. While celebratory gunfire is illegal across the U.S., it happens every year, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July, leaving bystanders maimed or dead.

