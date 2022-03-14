Woman killed in Pueblo's fourth homicide of 2022

A woman was killed in Pueblo in the early morning hours of Monday in what police say was a domestic violence incident.

Pueblo police responded just after midnight to reports of a shooting at the Riverside Bar and Grill on the north side of the city, and found the female victim when they arrived, they said in a statement.

A male suspect waited at the scene for police to arrive and surrendered without incident, Captain Dustin Taylor, who supervises the Pueblo Police Department's investigative unit, told The Chieftain.

The woman's death is Pueblo's fourth homicide of 2022. All four homicides have involved the use of a firearm.

Homicides in Pueblo hit a record 29 last year, more than double the number the previous year. Twenty-one of the homicides last year involved guns, according to data provided by the police.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

