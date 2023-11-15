Woman killed in Red Bank apartment fire
RED BANK - A woman was killed early Wednesday morning in an apartment fire, authorities said.
The fire broke out at the Evergreen Terrace Apartment Complex, Chris Swendeman, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, said.
Swendeman did not disclose the identity of the victim.
According to the Red Bank Housing Authority website, Evergreen Terrace is a 50-unit elderly, disabled and handicapped public housing apartment complex.
This is a developing story. Check back with APP.com for updates.
