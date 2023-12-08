Woman killed in Riverside house fire identified

The woman killed in a house fire in Riverside has been identified.

Nancy Pitman, 71, was identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Pitman died after being found inside a burning home in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on Saturday. As News Center 7 previously reported, she was found in the front room of the house and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, but Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller previously told us it appeared to be accidental.

The fire damage estimate has been determined to be $25,000.



