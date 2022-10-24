Woman killed in rural Pueblo County shooting identified

Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain
·1 min read

A woman who died during a shooting in rural southwest Pueblo County on Friday night has been identified.

Patti Magby, 73, of Pueblo, was killed during the incident, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter announced Monday on Twitter. An autopsy is scheduled and Magby's next of kin has been notified, Cotter said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4700 block of Bergemann Road at approximately 7 p.m. Friday on a report of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, deputies found Magby outside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, but Magby was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO spokesperson Gayle Perez told the Chieftain the shooting has not yet been classified as a suspicious death or homicide and noted the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, Perez said.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, however deputies do not believe there is any danger to the public,” the PCSO’s Saturday news release said.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman killed in rural Pueblo County shooting identified

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Wraps Another Investigation With €238M Settlement

    Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has reached a settlement with the Parquet National Financier (PNF) to resolve a legacy matter concerning an investigation into historical cross-border private-banking services. The settlement provides for a public interest fine comprising a profit disgorgement of €65.6 million and the payment of an additional amount of €57.4 million. Further, Credit Suisse will pay €115 million to the French State as damages. The deal brings to an end the investigation into susp

  • Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader

    A Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group had a long history of monstrous behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings. Prosecutors cited the abuse allegations in seeking a maximum 20-year sentence for Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, when she is sentenced Nov. 1 for providing material support to the Islamic State group.

  • Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours

    Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception.

  • Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say

    MaskotA California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear

  • Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'

    Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York

  • 14 Unimaginable Secrets That People Found Out About Their Family And Wish They Hadn't

    "My great-uncle essentially ran a secret society in my hometown for many years with his 'friends' and even some of my family members. They would screw over a lot of people and run away with the money they managed to make, and this went on for many years until the government came looking for money that he owed."View Entire Post ›

  • Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

    The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help

  • Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'

    An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said resulted from a custody dispute between two families. As part of his plea deal, Jake Wagner had agreed to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV, in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

  • Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say

    A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.

  • Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

    Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.

  • Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Daily Beast; Manchester Police DepartmentThe father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at t

  • Shooting reported at Nevada state senator’s home, son arrested

    A Nevada state senator and mayoral candidate’s son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home earlier this week.

  • Georgia trooper known for iconic movie role dies at 73. He ‘lived for laughter’

    “We throw the word ‘legend’ around but Ronnie Gay was the true definition,” one friend said.

  • Ethan Crumbley admits to facts of Oxford High School shooting

    Ethan Crumbley admitted to the statement of facts presented during a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Oct. 24 in the Oxford High School shooting. Crumbley, now 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 counts he was charged with in the shooting from Nov. 30, 2021. It killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher. Crumbley admitted to keeping a gun in his backpack and then opening fire at the school, killing Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Tate Myre. He was charged with first-degree murder, terrorism, assault with intent to murder and more in the shooting. A sentencing is scheduled at a later date.

  • Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

    Police are digging into why someone buried a car in the yard of an Atherton home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever fraud schemes.

  • Ethan Crumbley: I gave my dad money to buy gun used in school shooting

    The teenager contradicted his parents' story that the gun used to kill classmates was locked up and says he gave his dad money to buy the weapon.

  • This Husband Skipped Worked to ‘Teach His Wife a Lesson’ & Reddit Is Reminding Him It‘s Not the ’50s Anymore

    The 1950s was a cute era if you’re into diners and the jitterbug, but the housewife trope, on the other hand, is a relic of the past — unless you’re this Reddit husband, who decided to punish his wife and three children by intentionally missing a day of work because no one ironed his clothes. […]

  • Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

    The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police to report her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon, was missing from his playpen at their home just outside Savannah. “We’re in limbo just like everybody else is," Simon told WTOC-TV.

  • Viral Video Shows Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies Beat Up Black Man and Hold Gun to His Head, Seemingly for No Reason

    Members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were captured on video allegedly assaulting a Black man said to be working as a security guard. The […]

  • Employees shot to death in Dallas hospital ID’d; gunman threatened girlfriend, cops say

    The medical examiner identified a woman originally from Ghana as the case worker who was killed first. Family members and police identified the other victim as nurse.