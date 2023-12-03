Woman killed in San Marcos 18-wheeler incident

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A woman died Saturday evening in San Marcos following an incident involving an 18-wheeler, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

The incident occurred before 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 near the Aquarena Springs exit, according to SMPD.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the woman was “stowed away on the exterior of the 18-wheeler.”

SMPD said the woman attempted to get off while the vehicle was stopped in traffic and slipped, and she was run over by the 18-wheeler as it began to move.

San Marcos Police, Fire and San Marcos-Hays County EMS responded to the incident.

When officials arrived, emergency crews began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

As of Sunday morning, the woman was not identified, but police said she was traveling into Central Texas from the Rio Grande Valley with a man who left the scene before officials arrived.

“No criminal charges are expected to be filed as a result of this collision,” SMPD said.

An autopsy was ordered, according to police, and it will be performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner.

This incident was the 15th crash investigated by SMPD’s Collision Investigation Team in 2023, according to police.

Saturday night, SMPD issued a traffic alert following the death and said two lanes on I-35 were closed as a result. The lanes were later reopened at approximately 10:20 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.