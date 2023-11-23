Woman killed in Sedro-Woolley head-on crash with fleeing domestic violence suspects identified

A woman killed in Wednesday night’s head-on collision on State Route 9 south of Sedro-Woolley has been identified by the Washington State Patrol.

At about 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a fatal traffic collision on SR 9 at milepost 55.

According to the WSP, both directions of SR 9 just north of South Skagit Highway were closed for a 2-car collision.

A couple in a Chevy Trailblazer were involved in a domestic violence altercation earlier, when they fled, striking a Sedro-Woolley police car.

As they fled down SR 9, they hit a Pontiac G6 with three people inside head-on.

Of the three people inside the Pontiac, a woman died at the scene. A man was airlifted to Harborview and a child was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.

The WSP identified the woman as Sharon Lane, 35, of Sedro-Wooley.