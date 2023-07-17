Woman killed in Shandon stabbing, suspect in custody after overnight manhunt

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a stabbing Sunday night in Shandon that sparked a shelter-in-place order and a five-hour manhunt before the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The deadly stabbing took place in the area of South Second Street and Cholame Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the stabbing. Another victim, a man, was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shandon residents were ordered to shelter in place as deputies converged on the town to search for the suspect, with a reverse 911 alert going out before 10 p.m.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and drone assisted in the search.

The suspect surrendered himself to authorities at his house around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office told The Tribune.

Another reverse 911 alert clearing the shelter in place order was sent at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect by name, age or hometown.

The agency also didn’t say which crimes the man is suspected of, or share what allegedly instigated the stabbing.

The agency confirmed, however, that there is no current threat to the public.

The victims also were not identified, although a relative posted on the SLO County News Facebook site saying, “This happened with my family. So please be as sensitive as you can. We lost someone we all loved very much.”