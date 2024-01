MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is dead following a shooting in the Africatown community.

Mobile Police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Chin Street off of Africatown Boulevard around 5:30 Sunday evening.

Officers say a woman had been shot and later died of her injuries.

No word yet on any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.