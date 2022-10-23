Woman killed in shooting at Columbia apartment, sheriff’s department says

A woman was killed Friday night at an apartment complex in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the apartments in the 3400 block of Kay Street, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s by Broad River Road, near the intersection with St. Andrews Road and Exit 106 on Interstate 26.

When they arrived, deputies entered an apartment where they found the body of a woman who had been shot, according to the release.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead, the sheriff’s department said, calling the shooting a homicide.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies found damage to the walls of the apartment, as if the gunman was outside when shots were fired, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.